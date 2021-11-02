WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rocket.net, the complete Managed WordPress Hosting Platform, announced today that it has launched the world's easiest and most customizable Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting product for agencies and creatives alike.
"In the last 15 years, we've learned a lot about how agencies and creatives leverage WordPress within their business," said Ben Gabler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Rocket.net. "Today I'm excited to share that we're enabling agencies to not only create a streamlined experience for their clients, but we're providing the tools they need to create a new revenue stream for their business."
Launched in 2020, Rocket.net's Managed WordPress Hosting platform quickly became a success much due to its unique position at the edge of the cloud. With Cloudflare Enterprise in front of every WordPress site and servers powered by Performive, Rocket.net is helping agencies and creatives tackle Google's new core web vital requirements from over 250 locations around the world. With that, Rocket.net also provides much needed website security to protect their business, so that agencies and creatives can focus on what they do best - creating.
Rocket.net's new Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting product truly empowers agencies in ways never possible before, starting with a turnkey WooCommerce integration. "We've been a customer at Rocket.net for over twelve months now and it's without a doubt the best WordPress platform we've ever seen." Said Grant Phillips, CEO of Growth Labs. "When Rocket.net approached us about the new WordPress Reseller Hosting offering and WooCommerce plugin, we couldn't wait to integrate it into our business. Within just seven minutes of installing the plugin, we were taking sales and automatically provisioning WordPress sites all while providing our customers with a world-class experience."
With Rocket.net, agencies can not only fully white-label Rocket.net's Managed WordPress Hosting platform within WooComerce, but they can embed the entire Rocket.net WordPress Control Panel in any software in the world. Ultimately, allowing agencies and creatives alike to maximize Average Revenue Per Customer and Lifetime Value, all while owning the entire customer experience.
Rocket.net's Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting Product integrates the following features, enabling agencies and creatives alike to grow their business:
- White-label Control Panel: Rocket.net has become known for it's simple, yet powerful proprietary control panel. This control panel is now available for agencies to completely customize with their brand, from their logo, to the colors and icons throughout.
- One-click Integrations: In-line with the rest of the Rocket.net platform, it's easier than ever for agencies to integrate the white-label solution with their existing WooCommerce store.
- Integration Flexibility: With the ability to embed Rocket.net's portal anywhere in the world, agencies and creatives can drop a few lines of HTML into their existing system and the entire control panel is available to their clients.
- New Agency Plans: In order to set agencies and creatives up for success, Rocket.net launched ten new Agency tiers to help maximize success as you grow.
- Robust API: The entire platform was built API first, so the same API powering the Rocket.net control panel is available to customers to create anything they like.
"This is just the beginning of what's to come. I'm always asked what we're going to do differently as a hosting company and my answer hasn't changed. It's not just about speed, security, or which fancy cloud we're on, it's about the customer experience." said Gabler. "We're not just talking to our customers daily, we're listening. That combined with SaaS methodology and over 17 years of direct hosting experience, our company is positioned to move faster than ever for our customers. Features that would take weeks to implement, now take days."
For more information about Rocket.net's Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting Product, go to https://rocket.net/solutions/wordpress-reseller-hosting/
