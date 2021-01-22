TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce the launch of the new M2 Series wake tower speakers. All products are expected to be available this month at an MSRP from $999.99 to $1199.99 per pair.

These new Element Ready™ products are available in two configurations, either an 8-inch full range speaker or an 8-inch speaker with built-in horn.

The M2WL-8H (white) and M2WL-8HB (black) Color Optix™ 8" 2-way speakers deliver exceptional music clarity even at a distance with the built-in loaded horn so the sound is projected to the skier or wakeboarder.

The M2WL-8 (white) and M2WL-8B (black) Color Optix™ 8" 2-way full range speakers play loud, clear, and accurate sound for your fresh or salt-water journey.

Customization options for all models are offered via a direct mount or clamp mount method that provides 360-degree rotation on bar sizes from 1.5" to 3". Additionally, the rear Diamond R illuminated logo can be rotated for proper orientation. To customize your own color patterns simply connect the wake tower speakers with the optional Rockford Fosgate Color Optix™ Controller and RF Connect App.

All installation connections on the M2 series wake tower speakers are made through one of its two Deutsch™ and Amphenol™ connectors integrated into the speaker. The first one is located inside the center of the 360-degree clamp for a stealth look, and the second is located on the upper-rear for installations where the enclosure is mounted directly to the wake tower bar. These water-tight connections are IP67 certified, making these speakers Element Ready™ and truly purpose built for marine applications.

M2 Series Wake tower speakers:

  • M2WL-8H 8" 2-way horn loaded wake tower speaker white
  • M2WL-8HB 8" 2-way horn loaded wake tower speaker black
  • M2WL-8 8" 2-way wake tower speaker white
  • M2WL-8B 8" 2-way wake tower speaker black
  • 2 Year Warranty

For more information, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation 
 Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

 

