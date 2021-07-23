TEMPE, Ariz., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, will present the All-Out Bagger Show on August 8, 2021, from 11:00am4:00pm in the Harley-Davidson's® Outlaw Square, Deadwood, South Dakota. This event is one of the many activities that will be happening throughout the week in Deadwood. For a full line up of events taking place at the Harley-Davidson® Outlaw Square go to https://www.deadwoodlive.com/h-d-rally.

Rockford Fosgate will present multiple Best in Class awards and a cash grand prize of $1000 for Best in Show.

Jeff G. Holt, editorial director of V-Twin Visionary©, will host the event where motorcyclists compete for awards including Best Audio, Best Paint, Best Performance, and a cash grand prize of $1000 for Best in Show.

Rockford Fosgate will have demo bikes on display at the All-Out Bagger Show. Spectators to the event will be able to hear Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate featured on these bikes. Event participants and spectators to the event will also be treated to prizes and give-away items by the Rockford staff.

Registration for the show is on-site in Deadwood at Harley-Davidson's® Outlaw Square beginning at 11:00am on Sunday August 8th. Everyone who would like to enter their bike in the show should be on-site by Noon.  

If you cannot make it to Deadwood on August 8th, be sure to visit the Rockford Fosgate booth on Lazelle Street during the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ from August 6th – 15th or at Black Hills Harley-Davidson® during The Rally at Exit 55™ from July 31stAugust 14th.

For more information about Rockford Fosgate, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-announces-the-all-out-bagger-show-301339984.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

