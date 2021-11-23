BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rockford Mass Transit District selected Sospes to provide safety management software. The selection was finalized in October 2021 and the implementation will be completed by the of the year.
"We are very excited about launching SOSPES to facilitate our current safety program. Our SOSPES team members have been very responsive and knowledgeable," said Drexel McCalvin, RMTD Safety and Training Manager. "They are hands on in helping get the system up and running as well as rolling out training to our team members. Looking forward to a successful relationship with the SOSPES team."
"RMTD as an organization is completely invested in their community, from their mission of providing equitable mobility services to all, to their commitment to environmental sustainability – a group that is a pleasure to work with," said Thomas Carson, president of Sospes. "We are proud to have been selected by RMTD and look forward to helping them achieve their goals of engagement and excellence in safety."
The importance of EHS software is growing as more safety professionals, and their organizations, depend on everyday identification and analysis of behaviors and events to create a more engaged and safer employee culture. Transit agencies especially benefit from automating reporting processes, as their responsibilities extend to ensuring safe operations for their customer communities as well as employees.
About Sospes
Sospes' award-winning EH&S management software makes organizations better by engaging employees with easy incident reporting, accountable actions management and powerful data analytics, all with a single integrated mobile application. The product is easy to learn, simple to use and can be implemented in far less time than typical enterprise systems. The application is hosted in Microsoft's Azure Cloud, which allows the company to deliver a secure, robust user experience nearly anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit sospes.com.
About Rockford Mass Transit District
The Rockford Mass Transit District provides Fixed Route and Paratransit Service to the Illinois cities of Rockford, Loves Park, and the Village of Machesney Park. RMTD also operates the Rockford Paratransit service that serves the needs of customers, who because of a disability, are unable to use RMTD's regular fixed route service. RMTD is especially recognized for its commitment to the environment and enhancing the quality of life in our community, working toward implementing environmentally sustainable practices whenever financially feasible. These include among other measures the adoption of alternative fuel technology vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to increase energy efficiencies with our facilities, our operations and our staff. RMTD is committed to transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet by 2036. For more information, please visit rmtd.org.
