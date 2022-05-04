RVC offers its HyperAccelerator at no cost to Colorado entrepreneurs
DENVER, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move that will accelerate the funding knowledge and business-building skills of Colorado startups, Rockies Venture Club today announced it is offering its HyperAcceleratorⓇ program at no cost to Colorado-based entrepreneurs developing companies in the state's seven Advanced Industries. These industries include advanced manufacturing, aerospace, bioscience, electronics, energy and natural resources, infrastructure engineering, and technology and information.
The HyperAccelerator is a robust mentor-driven, practical educational program for companies ready to raise capital immediately or within the next six months. Developed and delivered by experienced investors, the intense weeklong program follows a "Learn, Do, Present and Defend" model that dives deep into what investors want to know about a company, including business strategy, due diligence, proformas, valuations, term sheets and fundraising. The program closes with a Demo Day to kick off syndicated investment that includes more than 100 accredited investors and startup supporters in attendance.
"The HyperAccelerator fills a gap that other accelerators don't cover," said Peter Adams, Rockies Venture Club executive director. "Companies coming out of this intensive program are truly ready to talk to angel and venture capital investors and provide well-thought-out and coherent due diligence that facilitates investment."
To date, more than 110 startup companies across 17 cohorts have participated in RVC's HyperAccelerators since 2015.
The Summer 2022 RVC HyperAccelerator will run from June 20 through June 25. The HyperAccelerator and Demo Day will be held live in Denver with a virtual option for remote participants.
The Rockies Venture Club HyperAccelerator is made available at no cost to Colorado founders through a grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
To Apply: Founders and prospective mentors interested in applying to the HyperAccelerator can visit http://www.hyperaccelerator.org. The deadline for applications is May 21, 2022. A fully refundable deposit of $200 is required at registration to reserve a place in the program and will be reimbursed upon graduation.
About Rockies Venture Club: Rockies Venture Club, a nonprofit organization, is the longest running angel investing group in the U.S., founded in 1985. Its mission is to advance economic development by actively connecting the most promising entrepreneurial companies with angel investors, venture capitalists and other community members. Each year, Rockies Venture Club offers more than 140 educational programs, mastermind groups, angel forums and two major conferences for both investors and entrepreneurs leading to over 25 investments per year.
Rockies Venture Club HyperAcceleratorⓇ, HyperAcceleratorⓇ and HyperacceleratorⓇ are registered trademarks of the Rockies Venture Club.
