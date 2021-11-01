MEDINA, Minn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, one of the nation's largest retailers of woodworking tools and supplies, is excited to announce the Rockler Hobby Challenge, in which woodworkers of all skills are invited to get creative to build a project that ties into a favorite hobby, with the chance to win social recognition and Rockler gift cards. Entries must be submitted by November 30, at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Participants in the event are encouraged to track the progress of their project on Instagram using the hashtag #RocklerHobbyChallenge. Contestants must post their final product on Instagram using the hashtag in order to be considered for the prize.
"We're excited to see how creative people get with this challenge as there are so many ways to make a project that can tie into one of your other hobbies or interests," said Scott Ekman, VP of Marketing at Rockler. "Our past challenges have seen tremendous participation. In fact, some of the winners have gone on to become significant influencers based on the recognition they got through the challenge. We love helping bring the spotlight to creative woodworkers making really cool things."
Examples of hobby-related projects might include record crates for the vinyl enthusiasts; for people who love to cook, perhaps handmade spoons or bowls; for homebrewers, consider some creative tap handles. Chris Salomone, one of the judges for the #RocklerHobbyChallenge, recently made a Simulation Car Racing Rig in appreciation for his love of racing video games.
In addition to the recognition given to the winners, prizes Include:
1st Place—$500 Rockler Gift Card
2nd Place—$250 Rockler Gift Card
3rd Place—$125 Rockler Gift Card
Winners will be chosen by woodworkers Salomone, Mike Montgomery and Ben Uyeda a few weeks following the challenge's close and will be announced on the Modern Maker Podcast and on Instagram.
"I really want to see people getting to enjoy whatever they build this year. I hope they can create things that help them to enjoy their hobbies even more," said Salomone. "Woodworking is a serious hobby—but you can and should always have fun with it. It's always important to stay creative and build things that are just for you."
The #RocklerHobbyChallenge is the company's fourth season of specialty challenges. Past contests included the #RocklerPlywoodChallenge and the #RocklerBentwoodChallenge, which invited woodworkers to make projects using the technique of bending wood. Last year's #RocklerDeskChallenge called on people to make desks to support at-home or distance learning. The winner was an Oregon man who made 100-plus desks.
Projects can be as large or small as the woodworker desires, and they can include other materials beyond wood—the only hard and fast rule is that the project must incorporate and feature some sort of wood.
About Rockler Woodworking and Hardware:
Celebrating its 67th anniversary as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation's premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber, and other high-quality woodworking products. Rockler has 38 retail locations across 21 states, as well as extensive internet and catalog operations.
To learn more about Rockler, please visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.
