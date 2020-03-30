LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to inspire the next generation of artists, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is granting its talented alumni half-off its Education Media Design + Technology (EMDT) Master of Arts program.
President of Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, Chris Spohn says this is meant to help creatives in the competitive job market. "The EMDT program is special and we are proud to make this additional avenue in support of our alumni. Whether you are an educator, instructional designer, or creative looking for a new path, this degree will provide you with the tools you need to help you stand out in the job search."
EMDT will help you stay ahead of today's technology and tools while providing you the essential principles of powerful storytelling. As an EMDT student, you'll be designing technology, enhancing teaching strategies, developing intriguing and effective instructional media tools, and analyzing educational and technological trends to incorporate into your digital portfolio and put it into practice immediately.
This program applies to various career paths such as K-12 teachers, instructional designers, multimedia designers and much more! This affordable program will help you stand out in the job search. Imagine getting a raise for life – that's what you will get by earning this degree. It's an investment that will pay off for the rest of your career!
RMCAD alumni are also offered a lifetime of free courses, professional development and several other benefits courtesies of our stellar Career + Alumni Services.
Click here to learn more about our EMDT program! If you are interested in boosting your career, please contact admissions@rmcad.edu.
