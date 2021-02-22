NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by a former agent and currently available in New York City, the web and mobile video listing portal Replay Listings has its sights set on major market expansion by offering sales listings in addition to its apartment rental platform.
The addition of the sales platform builds upon Replay Listing's rapid growth as its technology is adopted by New York's top residential real estate firms. Four years after the company was founded, Replay Listings has become popular for its transparent approach in which every listing of available properties is accompanied by an unedited video — essentially showing "what's really there."
It works like this: Agents upload a video-listing through their mobile app while previewing or showing a property. Similar to scrolling through social media, apartment-hunters can tap, scroll, and slide filters to narrow down location, price and amenities. Users can have direct contact with the apartment representative and book a showing in real-time.
"The real estate industry has remained isolated from the adoption of technology for the consumer's favor, such as increased transparency in the marketplace." said Rodolfo Delgado, CEO of Replay Listings. "Which is why we're excited to announce the release of our sales platform that shows properties through organic, real-time video tours."
"I use Instagram, Tiktok, and other social media platforms to expose my properties" said Alexander Zakharin, a veteran real estate agent and active user of the platform. "Replay Listings is just like that, but laser focused on residential real estate. They've delivered a simplified and transparent app to help the millions of Americans who need to rent, buy and sell every year."
The sales platform will have a soft launch in the upcoming weeks. Those who want to get ahead of the game can reach out to Rodolfo directly for an invitation to be among the first to upload their exclusive sales listing via the beta testing app.
About Replay Listings
Replay Listings is a prop-tech startup focused on bringing transparency into the real estate industry. Founded in 2017 and based in New York, the company has become popular for its unedited video tours of available rental apartments in New York City. To learn more about Replay Listings, please visit http://www.replaylistings.com
About Rodolfo Delgado
Rodolfo Delgado is the company's founder and CEO. Rodolfo is also a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council and has contributed by writing monthly articles in the Forbes/real estate section since 2019. Most recently he was invited to speak as a guest presenter for REBNY (Real Estate Board of New York) regarding PropTech startups making waves in the real estate industry.
Media Contact
Rodolfo Delgado, Replay Listings, +1 9177565688, rodolfo@replaylistings.com
SOURCE Replay Listings