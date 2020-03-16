HOUSTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive, the world's leading "connected workforce" platform provider, announces appointment of Rohan Bairat as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales, effective Mar. 16, 2020. In this role, Bairat will work closely with Innovapptive's Global Sales, Marketing, Sales Development, Products, Professional Services and Customer Success teams to help Innovapptive grow to new heights.
"Innovapptive is a rising leader in its field and I'm excited to have this opportunity to take them to a higher level of success," Bairat said. "The marketplace is definitely looking for ways to take full advantage of digital technology and mobile devices. Our solutions empower enterprise operations to digitally transform their businesses and drive greater operational efficiencies, which is a winning combination."
Prior to joining Innovapptive, Bairat worked for 11 years at PROS, a public software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. He earned more than eight promotions during his tenure there. Bairat moved up the ladder from a consultant to a VP of Professional Services, and most recently served as a VP of Sales.
"Rohan brings a wealth of experience and a solid track record of growing SaaS companies," said Sundeep Ravande, Innovapptive's co-founder and CEO. "We have a great team now in place to move forward. Innovapptive is broadening its reach and Rohan is someone with the background and vision to help us achieve our audacious growth goals."
Bairat holds a Master's Degree in Computer Science (MS) from the University of Houston Clear Lake, a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the Rice University - Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Management and has been an Adjunct Professor at Rice University, teaching pricing for second-year MBA students for 10 years.
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is a global leader for industrial connected worker solutions with a purpose to help improve people's lives with the next generation Connected Workforce Platform™. The platform digitally connects the entire industrial workforce, executives and back office to minimize plant outages and improve operational excellence. By engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration, Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker to increase revenues and margins for its customers. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, TX, with offices in Australia, Netherlands and India. Learn more at www.innovapptive.com.
Contact:
Thea Milan
Digital Marketing Lead
(713) 275-1804