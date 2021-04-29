CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROK Technologies, a cloud technology managed services and solutions company, announces they have attained Esri's Gold Tier partner status. An Esri partner since 1997, ROK receives this recognition for its work architecting, deploying and managing the ArcGIS Enterprise suite and applications in cloud and hybrid environments. ROK adds this tiered status to their growing list of specialties and designations, including Cloud Specialty Partner, ArcGIS® for Local Government Specialty, Federal Small Business Specialty and more.
With this partnership, ROK Technologies is at the forefront of Esri's new releases and capabilities; involved in beta testing and feedback; and has premiere access to Esri technology and development teams.
"We are delighted to become an Esri Gold Partner." said Alexandra Coleman, CEO, ROK Technologies. "At ROK, our mission centers around enabling organizations to maximize their GIS offerings. This new level of partnership will continue to accelerate the technical collaboration between ROK and Esri, which ultimately provides a superior experience for all of our clients in the GIS community."
As a Gold Partner, ROK Technologies strengthens its collaboration with Esri to architect and manage cloud-first services and solutions to multiple industries, including water, energy & utilities, transportation, AEC, and State and Local Government. With this designation, ROK Technologies joins an exclusive list of companies that have reached Esri Gold Partner status globally.
About Esri Partner Network
Esri Partner Network is a rich ecosystem of organizations that work together to amplify The Science of Where. Partners deliver solutions, content, and services around the world. Combining industry-specific knowledge with ArcGIS® software expertise, Esri partners customize and extend the reach of geographic science in limitless applications and organizations.
About ROK Technologies
ROK Technologies sole focus is to architect, deploy and manage the ArcGIS® Enterprise suite and Desktop applications in cloud and hybrid environments. Recognized as an Esri Cloud Specialty Partner, our team of certified AWS, Azure, and Esri experts bring our many years of extensive, multi-disciplinary knowledge to each and every organization we serve. With scalable, highly durable, and cost-effective cloud first technologies, ROK can take the IT and ArcGIS Enterprise management off your plate, so you can focus on what you do best, GIS. ROK, We Take Your GIS To The Cloud.
