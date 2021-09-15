COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Using 3D bioprinting technology, ROKIT Healthcare has proven their cartilage regeneration technology. This innovation in orthopedic intervention will soon help patients regrow knee cartilage and more.
ROKIT's hyaline cartilage regeneration technique has been tested globally on animals. Dr. Charles Bragdon from Massachusetts General Hospital revealed successful regeneration of hyaline cartilage at the defect region where the patch was implanted.
"Bioprinting in an hour and a half in the operating room is great," said Dr. Gonzalo Eduardo Gomez, Managing Partner of the Orthopedics Institute at San Nicolas and Head of the Medical Department of Racing Club. "It's what every orthopedic surgeon wants to do in the operating room. I think that it's absolutely amazing. This is great really."
ROKIT's cartilage regeneration platform will be the world's first, personalized healthcare platform service to cure not only sports injuries but also degenerative cartilage diseases including osteoarthritis and achondroplasia.
"I've seen the results with my own eyes," said Dr. Mohamad Abdel-Hamid, Professor of Orthopaedics and Traumatology and Head of Arthroscopy at Assiut University Hospital Egypt. "It is going to be a significant part of the future treatment of osteoarthritis."
ROKIT Healthcare is a leading bio and medical research company in effective autologous organ regeneration platforms using its proprietary biofabrication technologies across all types of applicable diseases in the field of regenerative medicine. By combining its 3D bioprinting technology with tissue engineering, ROKIT healthcare is leading the world in organ regeneration with combinative medical technology to treat incurable diseases like kidney failure, diabetic foot ulcers, and osteoarthritis.
