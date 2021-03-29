IRVINE, Calif., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of large-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, and other advanced digital devices, will be showcasing its latest technologies and conducting informative, interactive presentations at the upcoming (April 7-9) ISA International Sign Expo® 2021 – Virtual.
As a Premier sponsor of this important print industry online event, Roland DGA will feature demonstrations of its newest and most exciting products, including next-generation wide-format inkjet printer/cutters and printers from the TrueVIS™ series, the recently launched VersaUV® LEC2-640 and LEC2-330 UV printer/cutters, VersaUV® LEF2 benchtop UV flatbed printers, the IU-1000F high-volume UV flatbed printer, and more. The company will conduct four presentations, offering attendees the opportunity to gain useful information and tips for building their respective businesses. The free-to-attend sessions, hosted by Roland DGA's product managers, will include: "How to Increase Your Versatility and Profits with a Single Printer," "Can it Print on That?", "Premium Prints You Can Charge a Premium For," and "Key Considerations in Choosing a Flatbed Printer for Your Business."
"We are excited about contributing to the overall success of this landmark virtual event," said Roland DGA President and CEO Andrew Oransky. "While we all wish for a speedy return of in-person trade shows, the online platform will allow print providers to see the very latest technologies, learn from industry experts, and interact with other sign and graphics professionals safely and conveniently – right from their desktops. We're looking forward to providing attendees with insights they can apply immediately within their operations."
In addition to all the product demos and presentations, Roland DGA will be livening up ISA Sign Expo 2021 – Virtual with a little musical entertainment. At the close of day two, the company will sponsor a live DJ set featuring well-known vehicle graphics specialist (and DJ) Dallas Fowler from Digital EFX Wraps. "We thought it would be fun to 'wrap' things up – pardon the pun – with some great music," added Oransky. Roland DGA will also be sponsoring the ISA Expo Happy Hour on each of the three days, with each happy hour featuring a different fun and interactive activity to bring people together.
To learn more about Roland DGA's scheduled activities for ISA Sign Expo 2021 – Virtual, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/shows. For more information on the entire online event and a complete expo schedule, visit https://www.signexpo.org.
