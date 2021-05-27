IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of large-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, and other advanced digital devices, has introduced two additional ways for prospective and existing customers to see the company's latest technologies right from their desktops. Visitors to the Business Builder page at the Roland DGA website can now request a personalized virtual product demonstration or view cutting-edge devices in a 3D showroom with the click of a mouse. These new online options – alongside Roland DGA's Business Builder roadshow, dealer showrooms, and returning trade shows – create additional opportunities for qualified buyers to see Roland DG products in action, in a personalized and convenient setting.
Roland DGA's virtual product demonstrations, currently available for the IU-1000F high-volume flatbed printer, VersaUV® LEC2 UV printer/cutters, VersaUV® LEF2 benchtop flatbed printers, and TrueVIS™ series printers, are intended for those in the later stages of the buying cycle. Site visitors can simply complete and submit an online request form to request a virtual demo of any of the above-mentioned inkjets.
The new 3D showroom – a virtual equivalent of the physical showroom at Roland DGA's corporate headquarters – allows visitors to take a "tour" and get a three-dimensional look at the company's newest and most popular product offerings. Visitors can click on any of the devices to rotate the machine, get a close-up view, access videos and additional information, and request free print samples.
"We want to make it easy for people to see Roland DG products, get a feel for the impressive capabilities of our machines, and select the perfect Roland DG device for their specific business requirements," said Dave Edmondson, Roland DGA's director of business development and product management. "If you're unable to visit our booth in person at an upcoming trade show or attend one of our Business Builder roadshow stops, you can set up a virtual product demonstration or check out our new 3D showroom from the comfort of your home or office."
To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation, or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
Media Contact
Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, mmalkin@rolanddga.com
SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation