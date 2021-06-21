PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland Technology Group, a leading DFW managed services provider, announced today that is has been recognized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body (AB) as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO). Ken Nix was named the Register Practitioner of Roland Technology Group.
"Receiving the RPO approval underpins our commitment to providing consultative services around cybersecurity best practices for our SMB clients," said Tim Conkle, CEO of Roland Technology Group. "It acknowledges that our security team has the expertise to prepare clients for a successful CMMC audit."
With this designation, Roland Technology Group can play a more influential role in supporting clients as they look to achieve CMMC certification with authorization from the CMMC-AB. The RPO status exhibits that Roland Technology Group is familiar with the constructs of the CMMC Standard and is able to deliver compliant managed security services designed to ready organizations for audits and help them to meet ongoing compliance requirements.
"We are pleased to receive this certification and look forward to demonstrating Roland Technology Group's level of commitment to assisting our clients to obtain CMMC certification," says Ken Nix, CIO.
The RPO approval reflects that Roland Technology Group is knowledgeable about the constructs of the CMMC Standards and is able to deliver security services designed to help organizations with audits and meeting ongoing compliance requirements.
About Roland Technology Group
Roland Technology Group, Inc. is an established IT Managed Services and Consulting Firm, with over 25 years experience providing expert solutions to businesses. We specialize in fully-managed IT services and offer 24/7 support and monitoring of your IT infrastructure. Our expert technical engineers and consultants can assist with network design and support, backup and disaster recovery, cloud services, virtualization, project management, storage solutions and more.
Visit https://www.rolandtechnology.com/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Alexis Williams, Roland Technology Group, 972-642-9025, sales@rolandtech.com
SOURCE Roland Technology Group