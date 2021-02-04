RIVERSIDE, Mo., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rolling Strong, the provider of health and wellness programs for transportation companies and their drivers, as well as owner-operators, today announced a new mobile app interface designed for use by companies and communities across many industries.
"While the Rolling Strong platform was initially created to provide impactful wellness solutions for professional truck drivers it can now be used by any industry to promote healthy lifestyle choices," said Stephen Kane, president of Rolling Strong. "Due to the high demand today for virtual communication, and lockdowns that have affected normal workout and sports routines at companies, associations, gyms and schools, we have expanded our solution to provide services and programs to other markets.
"The new Rolling Strong app interface brings our users a fresh new look and experience," Kane added. "It also makes it easier to create competitions and challenges that help motivate people to lead healthier lifestyles whether they are in trucking, education, retail, manufacturing or athletic communities. It doesn't matter what industry you are in, this interface appeals to everyone."
The redesigned Rolling Strong app interface now provides an entirely new experience for app users and companies within and outside transportation that manage wellness programs and services, including options for customizing the solution. Its features include:
● A sleek new interface with crisp images and simpler fonts that make the solution appealing and make navigating the app easier with clearly identified buttons and action steps.
● Customization capabilities that include a variety of available background colors and the ability to upload company logos and promote your brand as well as create a greater sense of community for employees.
● The ability to build the Rolling Strong app for specific job classifications, employees or industries.
"An incredible user interface has been a key design goal for the Rolling Strong app throughout its development and growth," Kane stated. "As we approached the release of this enhanced product, we were fortunate to work with Troy Huscher, the owner of Sign Magic. With the new user interface they created we can deliver our solution with clarity and a modern look and feel that far exceeds our expectations."
About Rolling Strong
The provider of driver wellness programs for transportation companies and their drivers and owner-operators, Rolling Strong promotes behavior change and provides support in the areas of Nutrition, Fitness, Sleep, Stress Management and Weight Management. Driven by its mission to reverse the declining health of America's CDL Drivers and get them home safely, the company offers in-terminal and on-the-road solutions that target health improvement. Its customizable programs include the Rolling Strong App for drivers and administrative reporting capabilities to help carriers and drivers improve compliance with CDL medical requirements and to implement and manage their wellness initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rollingstrong.com.
