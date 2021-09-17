RIVERSIDE, Mo., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rolling Strong, the provider of health and wellness programs for transportation companies and their drivers, as well as owner-operators, today announced it is providing participants in the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) with a free six-month membership to the Rolling Strong App, and it is linking its platform to the fund's Rigs without Cigs program.
"It is crucial for participants in our CDC Diabetes Prevention Program to have ongoing support during the maintenance phase of the year long program," said Julie Dillon, health and wellness manager for SCF. "Our shared passion with Rolling Strong is to see drivers get healthier and feel better. At SCF, we are excited to have Rolling Strong partner with us to assist professional drivers in achieving their health goals."
The St. Christopher Fund CDC Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) was launched in February 2021. Initial participants who have completed the first six months and are now in the maintenance phase for the next six months will receive a free membership to the Rolling Strong App with wellness coaching to support them in maintaining their progress.
SCF's free DPP initiative is an evidence-based lifestyle change program open to all Class A OTR drivers at risk for Type 2 diabetes. The year-long program is led by a specially trained lifestyle coach and features webinars focusing on nutrition, exercise, stress management, and more. Eligible drivers who enroll can receive scales, blood pressure cuffs, activity trackers, and resistance bands to help with tracking and success. Participants are required to send reports on weight, blood pressure, and activity.
Rolling Strong is also adding a section to its app referring drivers to the SCF Rigs without Cigs program. The tobacco cessation participation and incentive program, which is open to all OTR drivers with a Class A CDL, provides a variety of rewards for being tobacco free after one month, three months, six months, and one year.
"This partnership between the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and Rolling Strong perfectly highlights the core values and desires both organizations have to assist professional drivers in maintaining their health," said Stephen Kane, president of Rolling Strong. "When we heard about their Diabetes Prevention Program and their Rigs without Cigs initiative we were excited to make our app available to drivers and add an additional layer of support."
The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) is a 501(c)(3), truck driver charity that helps over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury, occurring within the last year, has caused them to be out of work. The SCF also provides preventative health and wellness programs that benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry. For more information, visit http://www.truckersfund.org.
About Rolling Strong
The provider of driver wellness programs for transportation companies and their drivers and owner-operators, Rolling Strong promotes behavior change and provides support in the areas of Nutrition, Fitness, Sleep, Stress Management and Weight Management. Driven by its mission to reverse the declining health of America's CDL Drivers and get them home safely, the company offers in-terminal and on-the-road solutions that target health improvement. Its customizable programs include the Rolling Strong App for drivers and administrative reporting capabilities to help carriers and drivers improve compliance with CDL medical requirements and to implement and manage their wellness initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rollingstrong.com.
Media Contact
Susan Fall, LaunchIt PR, 8584901050, susan@launchitpr.com
SOURCE Rolling Strong