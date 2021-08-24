LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rolling Wireless today announced that it will use Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. automotive platforms to deliver premium 5G connectivity solutions to car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide.
Rolling Wireless, an independent European company established in 2020 by the divestiture of Sierra Wireless' (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) automotive-grade wireless embedded modem business, has extended its portfolio of automotive-grade telematics modules with a 5G product series, the 5G RN91xx, based on the Snapdragon Automotive 5G Platform.
The 5G RN91xx series is designed to deliver 5G Release 15 connectivity to the global automotive industry with 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G fallback, covering worldwide networks. The series is also designed to support 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, and offers multiple optional features including dual sim dual active (DSDA), SF global navigation satellite system (SF-GNSS) and multi-frequency GNSS (MF-GNSS) to enable highly accurate location positioning. It also features integrated C-V2X technology, enabling V2X communication for improved safety. The 5G RN9xx series intends to guarantee hardware and software forward compatibility with the future 5G Release 16 standard.
Like all Rolling Wireless' NADs, the 5G RN91xx is a smart connectivity solution delivered with the Legato integrated software platform, which is designed to optimize the telematics application development process and is widely used in the automotive industry. Offering unmatched software architecture flexibility, it allows customers to build their telematics applications with any combination of Legato software and other software building blocks, such as the Qualcomm Technologies Telematics SDK.
"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Rolling Wireless and, through their premier series of automotive NADs, provide the benefits of 5G to drivers and passengers," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
"We are thrilled to work with Qualcomm Technologies, a long-term cutting-edge technology provider, on the first product series created under the Rolling Wireless brand," said Dan Schieler, CEO of Rolling Wireless. "In our first year as an independent company, we expect to ship 11 million automotive-grade modules, consolidating and strengthening our position as the leading Tier-2 automotive NAD supplier. By incorporating Qualcomm Technologies' most advanced automotive chipsets in our next-generation products, Rolling Wireless will continue to enable car OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to make vehicles ever safer and bring better experiences to users."
Samples of Rolling Wireless RN91xx 5G NADs are available now, with commercial availability expected by mid-2022.
For more information about the Rolling Wireless 5G NAD portfolio, visit https://www.rollingwireless.com/en/5g-solutions.
For more information about the Snapdragon Automotive 5G Platform, visit https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-automotive-5g-platform.
About Rolling Wireless
Rolling Wireless is the world's leading Tier 2 supplier of network access devices (NADs) to the automotive industry, with over 30 million automotive-grade cellular modules shipped to date.
Building on more than two decades of innovation and operational excellence, Rolling Wireless helps automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers create applications that enhance safety, delight drivers, and generate additional revenue. The company's unique software platform enables customers to build Linux-based telematics control units (TCUs) on a single module.
Rolling Wireless was established as an independent European based company in 2020, with the divestiture of Sierra Wireless' automotive-grade wireless embedded modem business. It is owned by a consortium led by Fibocom Wireless Inc. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company employs approximately 200 automotive experts worldwide.
