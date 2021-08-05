ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rollins Financial Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce it has been named to the Financial Advisor Magazine's 2021 RIA Survey & Ranking of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms (with more than $500 Million in Assets Under Management). Rollins Financial ranked #41 on the list after having an impressive growth of 41.38% in assets in 2020. This is the first year the firm has been included in this exclusive list recognizing some of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S.
In addition to being ranked in the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms, Rollins Financial was ranked #331 overall, finishing the year with $953.82 Million in Assets Under Management (as of June 30, 2021, the Firm managed in excess of $1.1 Billion).
More than 600 RIA firms completed the annual survey and ranking by Financial Advisor magazine which discussed how firms were handling the pandemic from various perspectives including technology, remote working, growth, staffing, and more.
Financial Advisor magazine is a leading publication reaching 80,000 qualified readers, including financial planners, registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealers. FA specializes in planning and investment material using market information and strategies to efficiently achieve client goals and promote firm growth.
Joe Rollins, the firm's founder, said, "We are very appreciative of our clients and staff that have allowed us to have such an impressive growth in assets during the year 2020. We are certainly not an overnight sensation, having effectively been in the business for over 40 years. However, none of it would have been possible without our clients and staff. We look forward to equally impressive numbers going forward."
To view the article and rankings on the Financial Advisor magazine website - https://www.fa-mag.com/news/the-future-is-now-63028.html?issue=342
About Rollins Financial: Rollins Financial Advisors, LLC is an Atlanta-based registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with more than 30 years of service. The firm holds a strong commitment to objectivity, transparency, and disciplined investing and offers various services, including asset management, financial planning, and coordinated tax planning and preparation. More information about Rollins Financial Advisors, its partners, and the services the firm provides can be found at http://www.rollinsfinancial.com.
Additional Disclosures: Rollins Financial applied for this recognition, and the information for the ranking was compiled by Rollins Financial and may or may not be verified by Financial Advisor magazine. The ranking should not be viewed as representative of any performance by Rollins Financial. Neither Rollins Financial nor any of its employees were required to be paid subscribers to be eligible to receive this recognition. Rollins Financial did not pay a fee to apply for this ranking. However, the firm does purchase goods or services from the publisher of the award, such as items in recognition of the award/ranking.
