2022 Guide Covers 30+ Online Marketplaces with Built-in Communities of Vintage and Antiques Buyers Relevant to Any Dealers' Focus.
CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ronati, in close partnership with LAPADA: The Association of Art & Antiques Dealers, announced the launch of its 2022 Guide to Online Marketplaces for Sellers of Art, Vintage and Antiques.
Updated with freshly added marketplaces such as Antiques Boutique, Facebook Marketplace, Hunt Village, Kairos Collective, Shopify, and Styylish—the guide now covers over 30 online marketplaces with built-in communities of buyers relevant to any dealers' focus.
Selecting the right marketplaces to sell online is critical to a dealer. LAPADA Chief Executive, Freya Simms, notes:
"Online global sales of art and antiques are estimated to have reached a record high of $13.5 billion in 2021, doubling in value on the previous year, and accounting for a record share of 25% of the market's value. Dealers have shifted their priorities to bolster their online presence to reach new markets. This 2022 guide is invaluable for art and antiques dealers who want to thus navigate and benefit from the hugely successful multiple platforms available online today."
Saving dealers countless hours of tedious research, the annual guide includes key requirements, fees, and pricing structures for each marketplace; easy-to-use signup links; and notations for the 18+ marketplaces directly integrated into Ronati's popular inventory management platform.
"The fastest way to increase online sales of art, vintage and antique pieces is to identify and join key marketplaces," notes Ronati Founder and CEO, Stacey Tiveron. "Focused marketplaces enable individual dealers, who don't have digital marketing teams or large advertising budgets, to get their pieces in front of potential buyers cost-effectively. This guide includes both major and niche marketplaces, enabling you to tap into the global market of vintage and antiques buyers."
Ronati's 2022 Guide to Online Marketplaces for Sellers of Art, Vintage and Antiques is available to download for free at http://www.ronati.com/guides.
About Ronati: Celebrating the Unique
Ronati designs and builds technologies to help the art, vintage, and antiques industries thrive. Its debut product, the Ronati eCommerce Manager (eCM), is the industry's only comprehensive inventory and multi-marketplace management tool. It enables dealers and sellers of one-of-a-kind items to manage their stock online and offline from a single location. Ronati's technologies connect, support, and complement all industry constituents. The more we work together, the stronger our industry becomes. http://www.ronati.com
About LAPADA the Association of Art & Antiques
LAPADA is the largest society of professional art and antiques dealers in the UK. It is a trusted resource for private collectors and the art and antiques trade in the UK and 16 other countries around the world. Established in 1974, it boasts over 500 worldwide members, who are experts in their fields, with specialties ranging from fine art, jewelry, and furniture to contemporary works, sculpture, and ceramics. Due to the Association's strict Code of Practice, clients are offered total reassurance when purchasing from a LAPADA member. LAPADA offers a referral service for any member of the public looking for a trusted dealer in a specific area, who is seeking quality and assurance of authenticity. It also offers industry advice and lobbies on issues affecting its members and good practice in the art and antiques trade. In 2015, LAPADA launched its newly developed website, which is the leading online marketplace for sourcing authentic art and antiques from trusted LAPADA-accredited dealers. lapada.org
Media Contact
Derek De Vette, SVP Global Relations, Ronati, 1 866-739-8343, derek.devette@ronati.com
Ivan Macquisten, Ronati UK, ivan.macquisten@ronati.com
SOURCE Ronati