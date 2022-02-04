SISTERS, Ore., Feb.4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --RoofersCoffeeShop®, celebrating 20 years as the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business along with Angi®, a leading and comprehensive solution for everything home, announce a new one-of-a-kind video series, Roofing Economic Outlook. Episodes will feature Angi's Chief Economist Mischa Fisher and RoofersCoffeeShop President Heidi J. Ellsworth exploring current economic trends that are influencing the roofing community.
The Roofing Economic Outlook will look at the economic forces influencing the roofing industry today and in the future. It will be an ongoing conversation featuring Fisher who will share insights, forecasts and current economic indicators. Bringing years of roofing industry experience to the conversation, Ellsworth will correlate economic theory, foresight and trends with current roofing challenges coming straight from roofing contractors and industry professionals.
"We are thrilled to work with Mischa Fisher on this important educational and informative series," states Ellsworth. "As the industry experiences challenges from COVID, material shortages and pricing, the overall economy is also experiencing inflation and even the possibility of recession. We want to give roofing professionals as much knowledge as possible around the economy to help their businesses continue to see success."
As the Chief Economist for Angi, Fisher leads market research including consumer spending behavior, labor market dynamics and trends in residential home care. He is also an Instructor of applied quantitative methods and statistics at Northwestern University. Prior to joining Angi, Fisher was Chief Economist and economic policy advisor to the Governor of Illinois, where he oversaw the agencies for economic development, employment security, housing and professional licensing. Previously, he was a Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and a Legislative Director for the U.S. Congress.
"I look forward to bringing research and insights to the discussion," says Fisher. "This will be a great opportunity for deep conversation on the economic outlook for roofing and the skilled trades overall."
Episode 0 is available now on RoofersCoffeeShop, with Episode 1 premiering later in the month.
