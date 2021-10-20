SISTERS, Ore., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announced that it is a winner of the 2021 Folio: Eddie Award for Social Media / Online Community. Having won honors for B2B Construction Website and honorable mention for Social Media in 2019 along with honorable mentions in 2017, RoofersCoffeeShop continues to make an impression on the publishing world.
As a 2021 winner, RoofersCoffeeShop is recognized with an elite group of editors, journalists, designers and publishing professionals who were honored on October 14, 2021 at the Eddie and Ozzie Awards Gala, held at New York City's Metropolitan Pavilion. The Eddies and Ozzies recognize excellence in journalism and design across all sectors of the publishing industry. As one of the broadest and longest-running competitions for editors and designers, winning an Eddie or Ozzie comes with the added honor of being judged exceptional by one's own peers — this year's winners were determined by 82 judges, all of whom are experts in journalism or design.
The 2021 winners list features the crème de la crème of content creators and designers—a pool of more than 200 winners narrowed down from over 1400 entries. For more than 25 years, the Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in uncompromising journalism and gorgeous design across all sectors of the publishing industry.
"We are incredibly proud," stated Heidi J. Ellsworth, RoofersCoffeeShop Partner. "Our team has worked very hard to create strong content and interesting information for our social media channels and online community that helps roofing contractors every day run a better business. We believe it is critical to celebrate the roofing industry and the professionalism and character of the men and women who make this trade strong. To be recognized for that by Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards for the third time is a great honor."
About RoofersCoffeeShop.com
As an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is "Where the Industry Meets!" For more information, visit http://www.rooferscoffeeshop.com.
