SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce that Aries Living has activated ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer software in four hotels: Ithaca of South Beach Hotel, (Miami, FL), Villa Paradiso Apartment Hotel (Miami, FL), Treehouse Apartment Hotel (Miami, FL) and Apple Tree Inn (Lennox, MA).
Upgrade Optimizer is an automated hotel upsell tool that generates revenue directly to a hotel's bottom line. ROOMDEX intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and ensures that only available rooms will be offered. Along with the upgrade, guests have the chance to purchase early check-in or late check-out. Late check out is offered automatically pre-arrival and during stay.
"At Aries Living, we are strong believers in providing what we call a luxury digital experience," said Daniel Tennant, General Manager at Aries Living, "Guests have an expectation of control over their stay, whether it be choosing room types based on features, checking in remotely, etc. So, we are very focused on seeking out customer facing technologies that offer our guests a choice in how they want to manage their stay. ROOMDEX upsell automation fits the description perfectly."
"Upselling can be cumbersome for a front desk staff," Daniel continued, "It's almost like a "have to do" rather than a "want to do." And if you think about the guest journey – arrival at the hotel comes after taxis and flights, encumbered with luggage – the last thing they want is to be sold to when they finally reach their destination. With ROOMDEX, you can capture their attention pre-arrival, during the excitement phase of the journey. Not only are you offering them something they want, your conversion rates skyrocket."
Despite operating in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aries Living hotels have reported a nearly 40-to-1 ROI (return on investment) since using the ROOMDEX hotel upsell tool. Upgrade Optimizer room revenue is improving RevPar and boosting ADR when hotels need it most – even during low occupancy.
"The Aries Living hotels have shown us that you can still drive ancillary guest revenue despite the market conditions all hotels are currently experiencing," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMDEX, "The commitment Daniel's team has to digital innovation for guests is impressive and has made them great partners."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 65 hotels with 6,500 rooms across the U.S., U.K. Europe and APAC
About Aries Living
Where Modern Convenience Meets Timeless Comfort. We're after a new vision of hospitality that delivers unique, top-of-the-line hotel experiences with the modern convenience that guests expect in today's world.
Aries Living is a family-run company born out of the idea that guests deserve ease and control during their travels. Our mission is to create spaces that give visitors the freedom to relax, indulge, and truly escape into a haven of comfort. On top of unparalleled customer service and accommodations, our organization prides itself on a cutting-edge suite of technologies that handles end-to-end logistics for guest-facing operations and internal systems. With all the magic behind the scenes, guests can appreciate every luscious detail of the hand-curated atmospheres that makes Aries Living destinations world-class.
Hospitality, Effortlessly.
Follow us on our LinkedIn page to keep updated on our latest news and job openings. More about Aries Living: http://www.ariesliving.com Contact us: hello@ariesliving.com or 1.813.575.4532
