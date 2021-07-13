SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce that Mint House at 70 Pine has activated ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer software. Housed in an Art Deco landmark building in the heart of New York City's Financial District, Mint House at 70 Pine is the flagship property of Mint House, a new tech-enabled hotel brand offering expansive apartment-style accommodations with full kitchens and living spaces that allow travelers to enjoy the classic comfort of home and the modern luxury of a hotel. Mint House at 70 Pine was recently awarded "Best Hotel in the U.S." by TripAdvisor.
Upgrade Optimizer is an automated hotel upsell tool that generates revenue directly to a hotel's bottom line. ROOMDEX intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and ensures that only available rooms will be offered. Along with the upgrade, guests have the chance to purchase early check-in or late check-out. Late check out is offered automatically pre-arrival and during stay.
"Mint House is creating a new category that tows the line between hotels and home rentals," said Alex Herrity, Chief Product Officer at Mint House. "We pride ourselves on our frictionless and thoughtful guest experience and are thrilled to partner with ROOMDEX to continue delivering a smart and seamless guest journey, from pre-arrival to departure."
"It was a pleasure working with Alex and his team on Mint House at 70 Pine," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMDEX. "The Mint House brand is growing because they are technology and business model innovators in the hospitality space. We are proud that they have chosen ROOMDEX Upgrade Optimizer to be part of their guest experience."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 70 hotels with 6,000+ rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. For more information go to https://www.roomdex.io.
About Mint House
Mint House operates artfully designed, tech-enabled downtown residences where you can live like a local with all the perks of your favorite luxury hotel. Located in 14 top U.S. cities, Mint House turns apartments into hotel-like, multi-length stay accommodations with state-of-the-art amenities and hi-tech features, including a digital concierge available 24/7 via the Mint House app, preset thermostats, pre-stocked groceries, smart TVs and first-in-class partnerships with MIRROR fitness system and Minoan, a real-world shoppable experience that bridges physical interactions between products and guests natively within hospitality settings. Mint House operates over 500 suites nationwide in cities including Denver, Nashville, Miami, Minneapolis and New York. For more information, please visit http://www.minthouse.com and follow @staymint on Instagram
