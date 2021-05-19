SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce the release of its full 2-way integration with Oracle Hospitality's OPERA PMS using OXI. This integration will enable hotels using OPERA PMS to enable fully automated digital upselling to increase profit margins, while eliminating the current manual administrative tasks hotel staff has with upselling.
ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer is an automated hotel upsell tool that generates revenue directly to a hotel's bottom line. ROOMDEX intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and ensures that only available rooms will be offered. Conversion is optimized by sending the right offer goes to the right guest at the right price. Along with the upgrade, guests have the chance to purchase early check-in or late check-out. Late check out is offered automatically pre-arrival and during stay.
Most digital upsell solutions still require the hotel staff to perform time consuming administrative tasks. Before ROOMDEX, upsell software configuration was complex, while pricing required daily manual updates. ROOMDEX's innovative automated upselling has streamlined all of that.
Now even more hotels can take advantage of automated upselling. With the newly released 2-way integration, hotels using Oracle Hospitalities OPERA PMS with OXI will now be able to quickly and painlessly set up upsell automation. Within an hour, hotels can send dynamically priced upsell offers – translated into any language – to their hotel guests.
"We are pleased to announce the release of our 2-way integration with Oracle Hospitality's OPERA PMS. This milestone means that we can now offer our hotel upsell software to an additional 40,000 hotels around the world. Upsell Optimizer is designed to help them recover from the pandemic by reducing labor hours and sending revenue straight to the bottom line", says Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder at ROOMDEX. "Our typical hotel customer sees an ROI within days. We are so confident in our software's performance that we will not charge any fees until the hotel has fully recovered Oracle Hospitality's OXI license cost through ROOMDEX upsell revenue."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed more than 6,500 rooms across the U.S., U.K., Europe and APAC.
