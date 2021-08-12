SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is very happy to announce the release of its full 2-way integration with StayNTouch's guest-centric mobile PMS. Hotels using the StayNTouch PMS can quickly onboard and enjoy an additional means of fully automated digital upselling to increase profit margins, while eliminating the current manual administrative tasks hotel staff face with upselling. Within weeks of the integration finalization, more than 40 StayNTouch hotels signed up for ROOMDEX.
ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer is an automated hotel upsell tool that generates revenue almost immediately after installation. ROOMDEX intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and ensures that only available rooms will be offered. Conversion is optimized by sending the right offer to the right guest at the right price. Along with the upgrade, guests have the chance to purchase early check-in or late check-out. Late check out is offered automatically pre-arrival and during stay.
"We just completed adding ROOMDEX to 15 of our hotels," said Brandon Burtis, Corporate Director Revenue Strategy at Pacifica Hotels. "Getting up and running was stress-free. Connecting both systems was effortless for us, and all done automatically between both vendors. ROOMDEX offers a free trial period and StayNTouch does not charge for the integration, so it was essentially risk free to try. That said, we were impressed by the almost immediate upsell revenue coming in as well as the positive ROI just days into the activation."
Most digital upsell solutions still require the hotel staff to perform time consuming administrative tasks. Before ROOMDEX, upsell software configuration was complex, while pricing required daily manual updates. ROOMDEX's innovative automated upselling has streamlined all of that.
"The ROOMDEX integration is a great example of how hotels are taking advantage of a modern, cloud technology stack facilitated by our open and simplified APIs," said Tom Underwood, CEO of StayNTouch. "Easy integrations at no additional cost enables our customers to try enhanced revenue-generating ideas to stay ahead versus their respective competitive sets. ROOMDEX has been a success for our customers."
"We are pleased to be able to work with the team at StayNTouch to bring automated upselling to their customers", says Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder at ROOMDEX. "We offer a free trial because we see current ROOMDEX customers enjoying revenue and an ROI within days of activation. Easy revenue is a great way to demonstrate the power of ROOMDEX automations."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes, and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 75 hotels with 6,500 rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
About StayNTouch
StayNTouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. StayNTouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.
