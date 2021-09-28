SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce the latest features of its Upgrade Optimizer, which now includes Guest Services Upsell and Automation. Hotels now have the ability to automatically market, sell and manage the upsell transaction of guest services such as (but not limited to) parking, breakfast, welcome packages, airport transfers, premium access areas, etc.
ROOMDEX's Room Upgrader is an automated hotel upsell tool that intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and timing to maximize upsell conversion. ROOMDEX hotels generate easy revenue from automated room upgrade and stay extension (early check-in and late check-out) upselling.
Most digital upsell solutions on the market still require the hotel staff to perform time consuming administrative tasks. The addition of the new ROOMDEX Guest Services feature set dramatically cuts the hotelier's efforts in both the selling and transaction management of Guest Services. Instead, hotel staff only need to focus on the "last mile" – the actual in-person service delivery.
"Across our portfolio, we have had great success with ROOMDEX room upgrades and stay extensions," said John Pedlow, SVP, Operations at Pacifica Hotels. "The response from our guests have been overwhelmingly positive. So, we are excited to be able to give them more ways to personalize their stay experiences from their phones."
ROOMDEX began rolling out the enhanced feature set to pilot hotels earlier this month. "Compared to other the upsell solutions we've reviewed, ROOMDEX actually delivers on hotel automation, especially as it relates to early arrival and late departures." said George Rouvelas, General Manager of the Hotel Juliani. "And that makes all the difference. The product is effortless and effective!"
"Hoteliers will always be in the business of giving guests what they want," says Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder at ROOMDEX. "We develop automation tools that help them stay out of the back office and focused on delivering service to their guests and increase revenue and ROI simultaneously. ROOMDEX hotel software innovation breaks down old operational assumptions and delivers for both guest and hotelier in measurable ways."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI. https://www.roomdex.io
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 85 hotels with 7,500 rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. https://www.roomdex.io
