SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce a partnership with CADD Emirates. The partnership will focus on bringing ROOMDEX Upsell Automation to hotels across the MENA region. CADD Emirates will provide sales, local customer service and account management from its headquarters in UAE.
CADD Emirates is a leading Hospitality Solutions Provider and enjoys the patronage of blue-chip corporate organizations through its simple philosophy of 'Customer First'.
ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer is an automated hotel upsell tool that intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and timing to maximize upsell conversion. ROOMDEX hotels generate easy revenue from automated room upgrade and stay extension (early check-in and late check-out) upsell offers. With the new Guest Services Automation, hotels also now have the ability to automatically market, sell and manage the upsell transactions of guest services such as (but not limited to) parking, breakfast, premium access areas, etc.
"Post-Covid reopening has caused a surge in hotel operational expenses. ROOMDEX's Automated Upselling tools are proving to be an easy and reliable way to generate revenue for these unplanned expenses.," said Jimmy Joseph, Director, Hospitality (MENA & India) of CADD Emirates. "The ROOMDEX team's extensive expertise in PMS technology gives them the power to dynamically price upsell offers, thereby maximizing revenue. We are excited to take ROOMDEX into the region!"
"As we grow, we have been actively looking to have a presence in key growth areas such as UAE", says Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder at ROOMDEX. "We are fortunate to be able to partner with CADD Emirates, who have a sterling reputation in delivering hotel technology."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 85 hotels with 7,500+ rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
About CADD Emirates
Inspired by its vision of 'Empowerment through IT', CADD Emirates is a leading Enterprise Solutions Provider and a trusted ICT Integrator in the country for 25+ years. CADD Emirates various divisions offers a wide range of solutions and services. CADD Emirates's Hospitality division have found wide-spread acceptance by locally owned hotels as well as global chains in the MENA region and are head quartered in Dubai. As a trusted hospitality system integrator, we have close to 1000 hotels in our active application maintenance service. We carry a range of Enterprise Hospitality Business Solutions including PMS, POS, ERP, CRM, BI, FM and more. Learn more at: http://www.caddemirates.com/
