SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce a partnership with GuestEyes, the Latin American leader in hotel technology delivery. GuestEyes will provide sales, local customer service and account management from its headquarters in Argentina.
GuestEyes is a specialist in helping hotels enhance the guest journey through innovative technology solutions. For more than a decade, the company has delivered flexible solutions that generate revenue for some of the most recognizable international hotel brands in the region such as The Ritz-Carlton, One&Only, Four Seasons and Melia.
ROOMDEX's core product is Upgrade Optimizer, an automated hotel upsell tool that intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and timing to maximize upsell conversion. ROOMDEX hotels generate easy revenue from automated room upgrade and stay extension (early check-in and late check-out) upsell offers. With the new Guest Services Automation, hotels also now have the ability to automatically market, sell and manage the upsell transactions of guest services such as (but not limited to) parking, breakfast, premium access areas, etc.
"Like elsewhere, the leisure transient business for our hotel customers is starting to come back nicely," said Martin Stilman, Director at GuestEyes. "To compete for this business, hotels are looking for guest experience differentiators that will also help them generate much needed revenue. ROOMDEX presents a simple and effective solution that will make an immediate impact."
"We see the Latin American market recovering quickly over the next 12 months," says Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder at ROOMDEX. "GuestEyes positions ROOMDEX well to help hotels in the region. We are fortunate that Martin and his colleagues bring a hoteliers perspective to their engagements and understand the critical importance of automated upselling in the current market conditions."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade and guest service upsell process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 85 hotels with 7,500+ rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
About GuestEyes
GuestEyes offers hotels in Latin America, solutions to engage with their guests in every step of the guest journey. Digital solutions that are easy to implement, affordable, flexible and above all, solutions that work and generate ROI for the hotels. We are hoteliers providing solutions for hoteliers. Martin Stilman, GuestEyes' Founder and Director has a Hospitality degree. With more than 25 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industries, working with boutique hotels to regional and global brands in Latin America and Spain. More information at http://www.guesteyes.com
