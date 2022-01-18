SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in automated hotel upselling solutions, is happy to announce that, following a very successful pilot, Cedar Court Hotels will activate ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer software across its entire collection, consisting of:
- Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate
- Cedar Court Hotel Huddersfield
- Cedar Court Hotel Wakefield
- Cedar Court Hotel Bradford
Upgrade Optimizer is an automated hotel upsell tool that intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and ensures that only available rooms will be offered. Along with the upgrade, guests have the chance to purchase early check-in, late check-out, or an array of other guest services.
"Even though the pandemic has made the past year challenging, ROOMDEX stood by us and helped us generate ROI even in the most difficult months," said Emily Cox, Director of Revenue & IT at The Cedar Court Hotels Group Yorkshire, "As business begins to return to normal, we are seeing exponential growth in ROOMDEX upselling performance. For example, our Harrogate property is now enjoying a 13.3x ROI."
"With upselling revenue doing so well, we decided to standardize on ROOMDEX for the entire collection," Cox continued, "It was really an easy decision as ROOMDEX customer service has been excellent and the product produces revenue with virtually no effort from our staff. We were excited to add the Guest Services Upselling option in October and love how tightly it is integrated with our PMS."
ROOMDEX hotels have reported (over customer base) an average of $85 (£62) of additional room product up-sell revenue per up-sold stay since using the hotel upsell tool. Upgrade Optimizer room revenue is improving RevPar and boosting ADR when hotels need it most – even during low occupancy.
"Cedar Court Hotels were one of our first pilots," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMDEX, "We are happy to have been able to help them manage their way through the pandemic and now help accelerate their recovery. It has been a pleasure working with Emily and her innovation-minded team."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed more than 95 hotels with 8,500+ rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
About Cedar Court Hotels
Cedar court hotels are an independently owned hotel group with over 494 bedrooms across the four hotels offering, not only accommodation, but also some of the largest conference and event venues in Yorkshire, and of course a warm Yorkshire welcome! Over the last few months of disruption, the company has also launched a new venture, EC4 Management. EC4 Management partners with business owners by providing access to the commercially nimble and savvy team working at Cedar Court and is already adding value to properties and bringing commercial solutions and 'wins' to partner hotels.
