SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rooted Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Rooted Real Estate, a firm on a personal mission to help buyers and sellers build their futures, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Rooted Real Estate was founded by Erik and Ana Caballero, who specialize in buyer and seller transactions as well as helping families choose and develop land throughout California's Central Coast. Erik Caballero has been honored with numerous sales awards and rated among the top 1% of Realtors® in Northern California. Ana Caballero's industry certifications, extreme tech savvy, and strong grasp of social media have given her clients a distinct edge in a rapidly modernizing industry.
The Caballeros founded Rooted Real Estate to fill a gap in their local real estate market. As natives, they are more connected to the Central Coast than agents who aren't, and their clients benefit from their regional expertise. They believe there's nothing more powerful than being able to put down roots, and helping people do that is Rooted Real Estate's specialty. Fluent in English and Spanish, the team frequently works with Spanish-speaking families and serves Prunedale, Soquel, Aptos, San Juan Bautista, Capitola, Watsonville, Salinas, and Marina, among others.
Partnering with Side will ensure Rooted Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Rooted Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Rooted Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We created Rooted Real Estate because we were born and raised on the Central Coast, and we're committed to helping families establish their own roots," said Ana Caballero. "We believe that everyone should have a chance to become a homeowner," added Erik Caballero, "and we're determined to make it possible for our clients to build strong foundations in the communities they love, using a combination of the latest tech, proprietary marketing, and good, old-fashioned customer service."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Rooted Real Estate
Rooted Real Estate was founded by Erik and Ana Caballero, two Central Coast natives with deep regional ties and 32 years of combined real estate experience. Keyed into every local community inside and out, the team knows precisely where and how to help families put down roots, supporting them through every step with their knowledge and guidance. In addition to serving buyers and sellers, Rooted Real Estate specializes in land development and new home builds. To learn more, visit http://www.rootedrealestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side