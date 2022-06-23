Rootstock Cloud ERP demonstrates outstanding performance in functionality and usability
SAN RAMON, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rootstock Software, a worldwide provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, today announced it has earned "Leader" positioning on Nucleus Research's Small and Midsize (SMB) ERP Value Matrix.
"Achieving Leader ranking is a great accomplishment and a tribute to our awesome customers and our team's hard work," said David Stephans, President of Rootstock Software. "The Value Matrix considers two key metrics—functionality and usability. In regard to functionality, we listen to our customers and the market, and our product team turns that guidance into new product capabilities. As a result, Rootstock Cloud ERP operates as a next-gen, future-proof solution. In terms of usability, several of our customers took the initiative to share their success, illustrating how their employees obtained value and their companies reaped ROI from using our system."
The Nucleus report noted, "In considering an ERP system, SMBs prioritize ease of adoption and implementation, time-to-value, extensibility, and a manageable Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)."
As a Leader, Rootstock performed well in these areas, especially given its focus on enabling customer success. This includes its recent customer conference, launch of its customer user group, and increased adoption of its Learning Center and online Rootstock Community.
Isaac Gould, research manager at Nucleus and lead author of the report, noted, "Rootstock is one of the vendors taking a platform approach. Being native to the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock ERP seamlessly interacts with customer relationship management (CRM), quality management systems (QMS), and other applications that are part of the Salesforce AppExchange. In addition, Rootstock offers in-depth manufacturing experience to help customers configure their low-code / no-code environment to meet their workflow and business needs."
An excerpt of the Nucleus Value Matrix SMB ERP report—including the Value Matrix graphic, bottom line, overview, and Rootstock profile—is available for download.
ABOUT NUCLEUS RESEARCH
Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, it provides research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow its latest updates on LinkedIn.
ABOUT ROOTSTOCK
At Rootstock Software, we designed our Cloud ERP to help manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations digitally transform their operations. Since our solution is built on the Salesforce Platform, companies gain the benefit of an enterprise cloud environment and an ERP system that is intuitive, flexible, and digitally connected. Our team has in-depth expertise in manufacturing, and we're dedicated to customer success. We offer the training, product knowledge, and support customers need to configure Rootstock Cloud ERP to meet their needs. With this comprehensive offering, clients are empowered to deliver a superior customer experience, streamline and scale their operations, and out-service the competition. As we continue to grow, stay tuned to our latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.
Media Contact
Tammy Delatorre, Rootstock Software, 213-320-1766, tdelatorre@rootstock.com
SOURCE Rootstock Software