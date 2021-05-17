TYSONS, Va., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roqos, the innovative leader of cybersecurity and VPN solutions, has announced a patent-pending VPN technology called OmniVPN(TM) which allows VPN connections over any access network including CGNAT, multiple NATs, connections with private IP addresses, and cellular connections. With OmniVPN(TM) , complex router settings needed for VPN connections such as port-forwarding and UPnP which is considered as cybersecurity risk have been eliminated.

"We are thrilled to release our latest invention OmniVPN(TM) after long and hard work. " said Sezen Uysal, founder and CEO of Roqos. "Setting Roqos VPN network is not only easy with Click&Connect user interface but now it is also limitless. Every internet access technology is supported by OmniVPN(TM)."

Roqos OmniVPN(TM) is available now on all SME Roqos Core platforms, and provided for free as part of Roqos Protect service. For more information on OmniVPN(TM) please visit https://www.roqos.com/vpn.html

About Roqos

Founded in 2013, Roqos, Inc., based in Tysons, VA, provides cybersecurity, VPN, and cellular solutions to homes, businesses and service providers via its high performance appliances, Roqos Cores, which are cloud-managed and equipped with automatic software and security updates. For more information, visit Roqos website https://roqos.com, or Linkedin page https://www.linkedin.com/company/roqos-inc- .

