NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosco, a leading supplier of vision safety technology to the commercial vehicle market, sponsored NTEA's 2021 WTW virtual event. As a sponsor, Rosco hosted a session presentation on Tuesday, March 9 featuring Rosco Vision's Dual-Vision DV440, Eye-Max LED, and 360HD surround-view camera system.
The session began with the unveiling of Rosco's new logo, released earlier this year, and included virtual demonstrations of Rosco's latest products in real-life environments.
WTW21, North America's largest work truck event, helped connect the commercial vehicle community and provide product news, market trends, and operational insights. Two major key points from the event:
1. The pandemic has proven how essential the trucking industry truly is.
2. Safety and new technologies are becoming increasingly important as we become more reliant on the trucking industry.
Truck operators are among the essential workforce that has risen up to meet the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though always a crucial part of our supply chain, truck operators held an even more important role during the pandemic when most were recommended to remain at home.
As the economy and society become more reliant on the trucking industry, road safety and new technologies are becoming increasingly important. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 74% of all fatal passenger vehicle cases include a large truck, with most occurring between noon and 3 pm. By improving the safety of trucks and drivers, the number of these incidents decreases, and costs associated with collisions and maintenance are reduced. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), video technology, sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology are helping the world of truck driving become a much safer one.
Rosco is known in the trucking and van industries as a manufacturer to companies like Freightliner, Navistar, Mack, Morgan Olson, Oshkosh, and Utilimaster, who manufacture vehicles for notable fleets such as UPS, Federal Express, United States Postal Service, and Canada Post. For more information about products and services, please visit Rosco's website.
About Rosco
Rosco, Inc. is North America's largest bus mirror manufacturer, and a vision safety leader in rearview cameras, automotive windshield based camera recording, rearview interior/exterior mirrors, and sun visors in numerous bus, truck, specialty, recreational and military vehicle markets. Rosco is now the largest supplier of mirror and camera systems to the North American bus, truck, military, and insurance markets, selling to all major OEMs and parts distributors including Freightliner/Thomas Built, Blue Bird, Navistar/IC Bus, Blue Bird, New Flyer, Prevost, Gilling, and other bus manufacturers.
