WASHINGTON, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RosettaHealth, an innovative and secure, big health data interoperability platform, today announced that it has achieved full accreditation through the DirectTrust™ Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Providers (HISPs).
DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.
RosettaHealth's HISPDirect solution was audited against a series of technical, physical, and operational criteria and found to be fully in compliance with the Direct Standard™ and the requirements of the DirectTrust Security and Trust framework. Through the process, RosettaHealth demonstrated its adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of its solution.
"DirectTrust HISP accreditation certifies that an organization has established and upheld a superior level of trust for its stakeholders, which is a significant distinction. Kudos to RosettaHealth's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in privacy, security and confidentiality," said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe.
Meeting all of the necessary security and privacy requirements, RosettaHealth's HISPDirect solution provides customers with added assurance that patient data is completely safe. Much more than just Meaningful Use messaging, HISPDirect provides the flexibility and control for managing post-acute and chronic care with ADT event notifications, public and population data reporting, as well as replaces PDF images with electronic medical records.
"This re-accreditation reinforces our long-term commitment to security and privacy, which helps pave the way for breaking down today's barriers of health data exchange," said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth. "We look forward to our continued efforts to ensure that safe exchange of health data will continue to drive better care outcomes, while also reducing overall costs."
About DirectTrust's Accreditation Programs
The DirectTrust Accreditation Program recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, and ensures compliance with industry-established standards, HIPAA regulations and the Direct Standard™. Launched in March 2010, the Direct Project was created to specify a simple, secure, scalable, standards-based way for participants to send authenticated, encrypted health information directly to known, trusted recipients over the internet. Today DirectTrust is an American National Standards Institute accredited Standards body and the custodian of the Direct Standard™.
DirectTrust accredited organizations are evaluated in the areas of privacy, security and confidentiality; technical performance; business practices and organizational resources as they relate to the DirectTrust network. Additionally, their process of managing and transferring protected health information must meet or exceed all DirectTrust criteria and industry standards. Successful completion of the DirectTrust Accreditation Program demonstrates organizations' adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of their business.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum for governance, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust's robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices needed to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging and broader Health IT communities. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit http://www.directtrust.org.
About RosettaHealth
The RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, more than ten million health records move across the platform per month. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale and ease not seen before in records exchange. For more information about RosettaHealth, please click here.
Media Contact
Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 2022623340, matt@landrcomm.com
SOURCE RosettaHealth