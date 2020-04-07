DETROIT, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosh Review, a leading medical education and technology company that has changed the way physicians, medical students, PAs, and nurse practitioners learn medicine, introduces the first web-based COVID-19 "Quiz for a Cause" to address the world's most pressing health crisis in a generation.
"Working together, we can address and eliminate the world's most pressing health crises through education," said Adam Rosh, MD, founder of Rosh Review. "We designed this free COVID-19 question bank to equip medical professionals with knowledge they need to save lives."
Rosh completed his emergency medicine residency at NYU Langone/Bellevue Hospital and understands the challenges his colleagues are facing right now in New York and around the world. "COVID-19 will impact every clinician in healthcare," continues Rosh. "Rosh Review's free COVID-19 module provides access to critical knowledge whether you are an emergency physician on the front lines or an obstetrician delivering babies."
Damian Apollo, M.D., a graduate of Yale School of Medicine and current third year emergency medicine resident physician at Harvard-Beth Israel Deaconess, led the author team and designed the curriculum. Emergency physicians currently caring for the sickest COVID-19 patients around the country identified the topics most critical for clinicians to know to treat patients.
Some of these topics include:
- Incubation period
- Clinical presentation
- Transmission
- COVID-19 risk factors
- Radiologic findings
- Laboratory findings
- Management decisions
- Treatments
- Return to work
- Prevention
Any clinician interested in signing up for the Rosh Review COVID-19 Quiz for a Cause module can sign up for a free account at www.roshreview.com or through your dashboard if you are a subscriber.
ABOUT ROSH REVIEW
Rosh Review is a leading medical education and technology company that has changed the way physicians, medical students, PAs, and nurse practitioners learn medicine. The company is based in Detroit and serves more than 100,000 individuals at 521 schools and universities nationwide, providing educational content and high tech assessment and analytics tools used to train the next generation of medical professionals and prepare them for their board reviews. Visit www.roshreview.com for more information.
