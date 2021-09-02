EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In July 2021, the Regional Infectious Disease Hospital in Rostov-on-Don, Russia welcomed its first patients, providing a much-needed healthcare center for this region of Southern Russia. PENETRON ADMIX was specified to provide protection from the area's high groundwater levels.
An important port city on the Don River only 32 km (20 miles) from the Sea of Azov (Black Sea), Rostov-on-Don has over one million inhabitants. Straddling key road, rail, oil and natural-gas pipeline connections between central European Russia and the Caucasus region, the city's proximity to the large Donets Coal Basin has led to major industrial development.
"The construction of the Regional Infectious Disease Hospital in Rostov-on-Don, which began before the advent of the Covid pandemic, is part of Russia's ongoing program to upgrade the nation's network of medical facilities," explains Igor Chernogolov, President of Penetron Russia.
The Rostov-on-Don project consists of three construction phases. The first phase, now complete, features nine buildings (total area: 33,000 m2), including the medical treatment, infrastructure, and administrative buildings. The single-floor buildings house four medical wards, each designed for 45 beds. The hospital also has an intensive care unit with 20 beds and an operating facility.
The second and third construction phases will add an anatomical building (total area: 1,000 m2), a catering facility, a treatment and consultation building, and a pediatric center with 100 beds. The entire project will be completed in 2024.
High Groundwater Threat
Penetron Don, the regional Penetron distributor, worked with the project contractor, Rostovgrazhdanprojekt, to provide an optimal waterproofing solution for the hospital's concrete basement structures.
"The high groundwater levels at the construction site of the new Infectious Disease Center required durable protection for the below-grade concrete elements," adds Igor Chernogolov.
Making Concrete Impermeable
PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified for the concrete used to construct the concrete basement structures. Once added to the concrete mix, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX react in a catalytic reaction to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The crystalline formation makes the concrete impermeable, stopping the penetration of water or liquids from any direction.
"The Penetron crystalline waterproofing technology also provides the ability to self-heal microcracks for the lifetime of the structure. No additional treatment or future maintenance is required," adds Igor Chernogolov.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: CRDept@penetron.com or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 6319419700, credpt@penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group