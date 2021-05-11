CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of five U.S. patents and one U.S. trademark for a LED display system which allows for rotating objects to become a display or lighted sign producing bright, clear, stable images on any rotating device at any speed through data-sequenced switching of LEDs. The entire portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 141. This portfolio of technology covers nearly all persistence of vision rotating LED screen devices, including planar, cylindrical, combined, multi-array and 3D.
This technology has a wide variety of proven applications such as automotive, toys, advertising, consumer electronics, performing arts, public communications, throwing disks, and quadcopters. The inventions can be applied to an array of industries including but not limited to LED lighting, LED switching, LED array manufacturers, automobile manufacturers, bicycle accessory companies, digital signage companies, visual signals and indicator manufacturers, and toy companies.
To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Olivia Becker obecker@oceantomo.com or +1747 277 9337.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open online platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
