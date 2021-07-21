ORANGE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Roth Staffing Companies as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™. This is Roth Staffing's third time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at #17 out of 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces for Millennials.
The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. In that survey, 96% of Roth Staffing employees said Roth Staffing is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the typical U.S. company.
"Being recognized as a Best Workplace for Millennials reflects our organization's commitment to making our culture fun, inclusive, and supportive of achievement and growth," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Roth Staffing is guided by the Purpose 'to make life better for the people we serve,' which is a message that resonates with and motivates not only Millennials but coworkers of all generations."
The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
"The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees" said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time."
Roth Staffing Companies has also been ranked on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for Women, Diversity, Professional Services and Giving Back. In 2021, Roth Staffing was named one of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.
About Roth Staffing Companies
Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across the nation. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions; Ledgent Finance & Accounting, for finance and accounting positions; Ledgent Technology, for technology, IT support, and software development positions; Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing and attorney search; and About Talent for workforce solutions.
Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix, Tempe; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Livermore, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Ontario, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Rancho Cucamonga, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, South El Monte, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Heathrow, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Illinois: Downers Grove; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; South Carolina: Blythewood; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.
About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at http://www.greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn,Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
