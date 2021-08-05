ORANGE, Calif., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roth Staffing Companies was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This fourteenth annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group.
This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies and Roth Staffing has been named one of this year's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.
"Our L.A. teams continue to go above and beyond when it comes to serving our customers and the candidates we place," said James Sense, Regional Vice President of Roth Staffing Companies. "Every individual is a true testament to our company's Promise, 'We love to create remarkable experiences, every person, every time.' They start every day wanting to do the right thing and, when this effort is applied daily, tremendous things happen!"
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
- Be a publicly or privately held business;
- Have a facility in Los Angeles;
- Have at least 15 employees in Los Angeles;
- Be in business a minimum of one year.
Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.
The actual rankings were revealed at a special event on August 4, 2021, and will be published in the August 9, 2021, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com.
About Roth Staffing Companies
Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across the nation. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions; Ledgent Finance & Accounting, for finance and accounting positions; Ledgent Technology, for technology, IT support, and software development positions; Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing and attorney search; and About Talent for workforce solutions.
Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix, Tempe; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Livermore, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Ontario, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Rancho Cucamonga, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, South El Monte, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Heathrow, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Illinois: Downers Grove; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; South Carolina: Blythewood; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.
Media Contact
Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing, 714-939-8600, scabot@rothstaffing.com
SOURCE Roth Staffing