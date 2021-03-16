ORANGE, Calif., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) named Roth Staffing Companies as one of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" 2021 winner for the 11th consecutive year.
The Best Staffing Firm to Work For awards recognize employers for their top performance in engaging their employees and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration and productivity. Close to 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. This is Roth Staffing's eleventh consecutive year on the list of only five companies among large-sized staffing firms in the US.
"Congratulations to all of the Best Staffing Firm winners on this year's recognition," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "From communication and community to new ways of engaging their workforces, these organizations stand out in an especially turbulent year for their ability to keep staff and workers motivated, productive and feeling valued, and for their leadership in putting people first."
Roth Staffing has long stood out in the industry for earning several awards for its workplace culture, due to the organization's commitment to coworker engagement and a supportive workplace for all. In 2020, the company was also named by Fortune magazine as a Best Workplaces for Women winner and was also named an Inc. Best Workplaces winner.
About Roth Staffing Companies
Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.
Roth Staffing Companies is the only staffing firm to ever be ranked #1 on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing, privately-owned companies. The organization has received all of the industry's top awards and is consistently ranked among the 50 largest staffing companies in the country.
About SIA
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem.
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
