Staffing Industry Analysts ranked Roth Staffing as a top company based on direct feedback from coworkers and Ambassadors.
ORANGE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) named Roth Staffing Companies #1 on their annual ranking of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For, of North American firms with more than 500 employees. This is Roth Staffing's eleventh consecutive year on the prestigious list.
Close to 300 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, diversity and inclusion, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. Key findings from the survey results are covered in SIA's industry research.
"We are ecstatic to hear the news of being ranked #1 SIA's list of Best Staffing Firms to Work For! We truly could not have done this without our coworkers and our collective commitment, resiliency, creativity, and passion," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our coworkers take pride in the opportunities that we are afforded to make life better for the people we serve and to do good things in our communities. We have listened to our coworkers, studied our data, and embraced the ideas of flexibility, choice, belonging, and growth. We still have much to do to continue down this path of making our company a great place to work, but we are humbled, grateful, and extremely proud of this accomplishment… and more committed than ever as we charge ahead."
"This is truly an accomplishment for this year's award winners. The past year has yet again been extremely challenging for businesses, employees and candidates and we applaud the winners this year for their continued commitment to value and care. Only the staffing firms that create a seamless and delightful candidate and staff experience will ultimately grow," explained Anil Dharni, CEO and Co-Founder, Sense. "At Sense, we are transforming the candidate and recruiter experience for many of these winners by fostering engagement and increasing open communication. It's a pleasure to honor the companies delivering on these same foundations of collaboration to create a positive, inclusive and unbiased workplace."
Winners of the 2022 Best Staffing Firms to Work For awards for North America were announced on March 2, 2022 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, during Executive Forum North America held in Austin, Texas. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2022 awards are sponsored by Sense. The winners comprise those companies that had the highest scores of the contest categories, and the Grand Prize Winners reflect the highest scoring organizations.
"Congratulations to all of the Best Staffing Firm winners for an excellent job in a challenging environment," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "As we have seen time and again, building a high-performing culture is critical to the long-term success of staffing firms. These firms have demonstrated the ability to develop and maintain a strong and positive culture where employees can do their best work."
To gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of participation. Companies were ranked in each size category according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results. There is no charge for participation and companies completing the survey receive a report highlighting their firm's results.
A recognition event to honor the winning firms is also being held as part of the annual Executive Forum North America. The Best Staffing Firms To Work/Temp For website will debut the 2022 winners later this month, and companies are featured in the March/April issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.
A culture-focused organization with headquarters in Orange, CA since 1994, Roth Staffing Companies has also been ranked nationally on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for Women, Diversity, Professional Services, Giving Back, and Millennials.
About Roth Staffing Companies
Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately-held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.
Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix, Tempe; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Livermore, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Ontario, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Rancho Cucamonga, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, South El Monte, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Heathrow, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Illinois: Downers Grove; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; South Carolina: Blythewood; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions
Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
About Sense
Sense is the leading AI-powered talent engagement and communication platform for recruiting that enables talent acquisition teams to personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the employment cycle. Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in staffing and software, Sense is an enterprise-ready solution that provides a system of engagement for TA and recruiting agencies. More than 600 customers and top staffing agencies across industries, including Kelly Services and Recruit, trust Sense. Its solutions are fully integrated with leading ATS platforms, which ensures consistency in data from one source to another. Sense ranks #1 on G2 in the Candidate Relationship Management Software category. Based in San Francisco, Sense has raised capital from Avataar Venture Partners, GV, Accel, Khosla Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Signia Ventures. Learn more at http://www.sensehq.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing Companies, 714.939.8600, scabot@rothstaffing.com
SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies