CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Routeique™, a software company specializing in cloud-based supply chain solutions, has launched a new yard management system to help distributors, manufacturers, and retailers enhance safety in light of COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, drivers and yard personnel often carried out yard management and check-in tasks by hand. Drivers physically exchanged paperwork with gate guards and other yard team members.

With the new technology and process, companies can carry out these tasks contact-free, enhancing their physical distancing measures.

Drivers can securely check-in via a web-based browser on their cell phone or tablet. Administrative teams can remotely assign them their dock from the online portal on desktop. In addition to providing automatic updates about check-in status, the system offers SMS and web-based live messaging, allowing for seamless communication at all times. Multi-facility document sharing means the process is now entirely paper-free.

The contactless check-in system is part of the Routeique™ Yard Management System, which includes numerous other features. Drivers and administrative personnel can log in using a mobile or desktop browser. After the first login, users receive a new verification code at their mobile number, eliminating the need for passwords. Additionally, the Yard Management System features location tracking without the need for a native application. Drivers and admin team members can stay up to date about driver location, dock location, and ensure everything is running smoothly.

Last year, Routeique™ technology supported the AlbertaGrocery.ca (formerly CalgaryGrocery.ca) initiative, which enabled several Alberta-based businesses in the food manufacturing and distribution space to pivot to B2C home delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Routeique™ is confident that the contact-free check-in and Yard Management System will be another important tool that will enable distributors, manufacturers, and retailers to continue to operate and serve their customers during the pandemic.

Routeique™ Inc.

Routeique™ makes supply chains seamless. Our software and IoT solution provides an end-to-end solution for all partners in the supply chain, including order management, inventory management, routing & delivery, asset tracking, and settlement. To learn more about Routeique, contact info@routeique.com.

