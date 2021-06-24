FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RouteOne and Tekion announce the integration of their automotive retailing platforms to better serve dealers and improve the digital workflow for consumers. Tekion's native Automotive Retail Cloud platform is now integrated to RouteOne's credit application and eContracting solutions. This robust integration allows dealers utilizing Tekion to seamlessly push customer data from Tekion to RouteOne so they can continue to work their deal through the finance and insurance process, including validation of the eContract with their selected finance source. This integration serves as the foundation for future, modern consumer experiences.
RouteOne has the largest network of eContracting finance sources in the industry and is now available through Tekion for retail and lease contracts. Dealers can meet the expectations of the modern consumer with RouteOne's online credit application and remote eSigning platform integrated through Tekion. This enables dealers to present F&I options and capture a digital signature for sales contracts in-store on a tablet or 100% remote via Tekion's Zero-Contact Digital Sales application. Consumers now have more flexibility to complete as much of the process online as they wish, prior to coming into the store for delivery.
"We are delighted to bring the power of Tekion as an integrated partner to our dealer network," stated John Earles, Director, Major Accounts at RouteOne. "We have a shared dedication to innovate the automotive retail experience for our dealers and their consumers."
"We're thrilled to partner with RouteOne to simplify and modernize the consumer buying experience," said Guru Sankararaman, CFO and VP of Operations at Tekion. "Our integrated technologies will bring new digital capabilities to dealers, enabling improved efficiencies and providing convenience for all users."
The two companies plan to further their relationship with exciting integrations that will drive continued innovation in digital retailing. Dealers interested in connecting their RouteOne and Tekion solutions can contact their RouteOne Business Development Manager at 866.768.8301 or http://www.routeone.com/salesteam.
About RouteOne
RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes digital retail, credit application, eContracting, menu, and compliance solutions. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 200 DSPs. More information is available at https://www.routeone.com/.
About Tekion
Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit http://www.tekion.com.
