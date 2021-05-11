FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RouteOne, an industry leading fintech in the automotive finance space, announces the elevation of Jeff Belanger to Chief Revenue Officer and Amanda George to Chief Product Officer. Both moves are effective immediately.
Belanger has dedicated 18+ years to RouteOne in his previous roles in Operations, Project Management, Product Development, and Dealer and Finance Source Business Development. Prior to arriving at RouteOne, he held various industry roles. Jeff will have responsibility for driving growth amongst the organization's revenue streams by leveraging and aligning all business development departments. Some of Belanger's notable leadership contributions include leading the industry's adoption of eContracting among dealers and finance sources, while helping establish the industry's largest network of integration partnerships.
George has also dedicated 18+ years to RouteOne in her previous roles in Application Development, Product Development, Operations, and Dealer and Finance Source Business Development. Prior to her time at RouteOne, she held various roles in the management consulting industry. Amanda will have responsibility for leading the development of products and solutions that deliver value to both customers and the organization as part of her larger portfolio. Some of George's notable leadership contributions include building out RouteOne's industry-leading eContracting platform, coordinating the product integration of RouteOne Menu Powered by MaximTrak upon its acquisition, and leading RouteOne's strategic alliance with Open Dealer Exchange.
"I am really pleased that RouteOne's Board has elevated these two highly deserving leaders," stated Justin Oesterle, RouteOne's Chief Executive Officer. "Amanda and Jeff have been integral to RouteOne since close to our formation. They have helped establish RouteOne as one of premier F&I platforms in the industry. Jeff and Amanda are both outstanding and high integrity leaders who focus on creating value for our customers."
Both individuals have served on RouteOne's Executive Committee for 3 years. This new promotion reflects the strategic guidance and leadership these individuals provide daily to developing diverse and high-performing teams dedicated to serving our customers.
RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes credit application, eContracting, menu, online/mobile retail services, and compliance. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 200 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.
