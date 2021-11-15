FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RouteOne, a Detroit-based fintech, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Detroit Free Press. This is the fifth year RouteOne has received this distinction. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology service provider Energage, LLC. The anonymous employee survey uniquely measures drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization.
Additionally, in June 2021, RouteOne's Senior Manager, Human Resources, Nichole Roumayah Shaya, was honored by Crain's Detroit Business in its 2021 Excellence in HR awards. This year's Excellence in HR Awards winners reflected all of the resilience, resourcefulness, and big thinking this past year required, in business and life. The honorees moved quickly to roll out remote and flexible work plans — and found perks and productivity gains along the way. Ms. Roumayah Shaya was the winner in Employee Engagement for improving communication and collaboration across the company.
Finally, in August 2021, RouteOne's Chief Product Officer, Amanda George, was recognized as an honoree among an elite group of women named in Auto Fin Journal's 2021 Women in Auto Finance. This recognition is for women who thrive in their specialties. Honorees will speak at a panel discussion in November on the challenges the pandemic created and their stories of perseverance and successes with their wide-ranging responsibilities at finance companies and other service providers. RouteOne is a joint venture of Ally Financial, Ford Credit, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services; established to improve the finance and insurance process for automobile dealers and their customers. Since its inception, RouteOne's dedication to answering the ever-changing demands of the vehicle-finance industry remains constant. It is the connection point for 18,000+ dealers, 1,500+ finance sources, and 200+ integrated dealer service providers. RouteOne is relied on to build the tools industry partners require to facilitate a modern purchase experience that can take place in-store, remotely, or a combination of both. Its over 400 employees, located throughout the US and Canada, enjoy a hybrid remote work environment and excel in a collaborative, innovative, and agile atmosphere that helps the company better respond to industry demands. RouteOne's core values, RISE (Respect, Integrity, Security & Service, and Excellence), foster dedication and inclusiveness amongst the teams.
"We are humbled by the awards that RouteOne and our team have earned. Amanda and Nichole are outstanding leaders, and it is gratifying to see these industry recognitions of their contributions. We are equally excited by the accomplishing placement in The Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces for the fifth year. We take our responsibility to provide a safe, engaging workplace and culture where our talented team of FinTech professionals can build their careers."
