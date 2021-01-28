FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RouteOne continues to digitize the F&I process by providing dealers an easily accessible, digital library of universal and state-specific deal forms within their eContracting process. This further enhances RouteOne's suite of tools that offer dealers and consumers a low-contact vehicle financing experience.
Deal Forms provides RouteOne's 11,000+ active eContracting dealers the ability to access an expanded digital library of universal deal forms including, odometer statement, agreement to provide insurance, and title application. Not only does it streamline the F&I Manager's process by dynamically returning forms that are available for the state in which a dealership conducts business, it also offers form validation, which ensures all required fields are complete prior to form generation, and then packages the forms seamlessly within the electronic signing ceremony. Utilizing Deal Forms can result in faster funding, reduction of paper, decreased printing costs, and an overall improvement in dealer and customer experience.
This further enhances RouteOne's eSign Anything, which allows a dealer to package ANY eSignable document (generated inside or outside of RouteOne) and present it to a consumer to be signed in a single eSigning ceremony. Dealers can package electronically generated documents together; including credit applications, aftermarket protection product forms, eContracts, Deal Forms, and upload any other eSignable deal document to which the dealers may apply signature fields. This process allows consumers to electronically sign all deal documents in a one signing session and enables dealers to provide consumer a low-contact, digital experience, in-store or remote.
"RouteOne continues to deliver F&I solutions that help dealers meet the increasing demands of today's industry," stated Amanda George, SVP, Product Solutions & Marketing, RouteOne. "Deal Forms is yet another RouteOne tool that empowers dealers to digitize and streamline the vehicle purchase process."
Dealers interested in creating a low-contact experience for customers by adding digital Deal Forms to their eContracts can do so by logging into the RouteOne platform and navigating to Admin then Premium Services; or by contacting their RouteOne Business Development Manager at 866.768.8301 or http://www.routeone.com/salesteam.
