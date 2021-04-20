VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, today released a new course, Kitchen QuickStart, to help returning and new frontline staff get up and running as restaurants begin to recover post-pandemic. The course focuses on kitchen fundamentals to support and complement restaurants immediate culinary training needs, as well as providing aspiring cooks a jump start to employment in the food industry.
"As a sense of normalcy hovers on the horizon, restaurant owners are looking forward to getting staff back to work and customers back in the dining room," said Scott Samuel, Vice President of Culinary at Rouxbe. "QuickStart is an affordable, streamlined option to ensure staff has essential knowledge, including cooking methods, ingredients and kitchen terminology, that will help them hit the ground running. We hope by offering this course, restaurants owners and managers will have one less thing to worry about as they continue to navigate these uncertain times."
The course includes 10-hours of instruction, with 14 key lessons that range from using a chef's knife and roasting vegetables, to vinaigrette basics and poultry fundamentals. There are over 50 instructional videos, with knowledge check quizzes after each section. The cost of the course is currently $49.99 per seat for a limited time for up to 10 seats; additional seats available through the Rouxbe sales team. After the initial period, the costs will be $69.99.
The new course ensures kitchen managers (or the ranking chef in charge) are able to monitor the progress of their staff enrolled in the program. Rouxbe will provide recommendations for how to evaluate key competency areas, to ensure every employee is up to the tasks at hand.
The Kitchen QuickStart course is a great introduction to Rouxbe's professional courses. For restaurant managers looking to further their staff's education, Rouxbe also offers a 30-hour Basic Training Course, a 110-hour Pro-Course, and in-depth courses in Seafood Literacy, Plant-Based Foundations, Introduction to Pastry Arts and more.
For more information, please visit http://www.rouxbe.com.
About Rouxbe
Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident — even healthier — cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education; providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.
