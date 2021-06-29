VANCOUVER, British Columbia and DORCHESTER, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school and Snapchef, the leading culinary workforce development and staffing agency in New England, today announced Snapchef Fast Track, an online culinary skills development course. The course is designed to help aspiring chefs secure the basic skill to get started in real-world commercial kitchens, and will be available to anyone interested in starting a career in a professional kitchen as well as Snapchef recruits.
"Snapchef is helping close the gap between those looking to get started in the culinary space, and those in need of qualified kitchen staff - which now more than ever is needed," said Scott Samuel, VP of Culinary at Rouxbe. "We are thrilled to be able to help further the Snapchef mission of creating career opportunities and unlocking the potential for individuals looking to find meaningful and sustained work in the hospitality industry."
Designed and taught by leading culinary educators, the program delivers detailed video instruction in the foundations of cooking. Certification through Rouxbe and Snapchef is a mark of achievement and an important part of showing commitment to a professional path, helping employees secure jobs and hit the ground running once onboard.
"Our Snapchef Fast Track program, powered by Rouxbe, enables us to provide flexible learning schedules to our recruits and employees, and expands our training curriculum internationally to anyone looking to enter the hospitality industry," said Todd Snopkowski, CEO and Founder at Snapchef. "Rouxbe has an incredible track record of providing culinary training online for over 15 years to some of the largest hospitality companies in the world. The quality of the lessons and platform are unrivaled, and our graduates will have the skills and confidence for the dynamic opportunities available now from our top-tier clients - the value for both employee and employers is immense."
By the end of the program, students will have learned a number of key skills, from understanding basic food and kitchen safety and how to handle and maintain a knife, to identification of basic kitchen equipment and ingredients, to the knowledge and application of dry and moist heat cooking methods.
For more information, please visit https://snapchef.rouxbe.com/.
About Snapchef
Snapchef is New England's premier on-demand staffing solution, connecting hospitality and food service job seekers to job opportunities. Snapchef works with the top-tier employers in the region and seamlessly fills the gap in the availability of qualified, supplementary staff with their proprietary SNAPapp and portal. Clients include major universities, hospitals, hotels & resorts, stadiums & arenas and corporate cafeterias. In addition to supplying the industry with front-of-house and back-of-house workers, Snapchef has unmatched training programs to accelerate entry-level individuals into the workforce and advance careers for more experienced talent.
About Rouxbe
Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident — even healthier — cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education; providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.
