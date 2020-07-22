SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people may be doing damage to their back, neck and shoulders by using the wrong equipment when working from home. Physical therapists report that many people are using the sofa, kitchen counter or a coffee table to work on their laptop.
Some people find that working this way leads to poor posture; which may result in muscle tension, headache, fatigue and injury.
Now, at-home workers can boost their posture and look their best on video calls when they are at home, on the move or even back in the office.
The revolutionary MOBICASE is a mobile office, second screen holder, adjustable video conferencing platform and laptop bag all in one. This futuristic work-from-home solution features a clever traction system that allows users to easily pull their laptop up to eye-level to help avoid neck strain.
Reviews for the MOBICASE are overwhelmingly positive. Users find the cable, keyboard and charger management critical to smoothly setting up and packing down. The laptop traction lets them easily adjust their laptop screen to the right height and the slimline semi-rigid shell protects their laptop when they are on the move.
"We wanted to give people the chance to work anywhere without neck strain. The MOBICASE revolutionizes the way people work and helps keep them safe," says Tim McKenzie, Managing Director of Rovingwork, the developers of MOBICASE.
More information on the revolutionary MOBICASE can be found at https://www.rovingwork.com.
Related Images
mobicase-by-rovingwork.jpg
MOBICASE by Rovingwork
The MOBICASE helps to prevent neck strain. The in-built screen adjustment makes it a mobile office, second screen holder, adjustable video conferencing platform and laptop bag all in one.