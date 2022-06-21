Rockwell Automation, Inc. welcomed RoviSys into the System Integrator Water Wastewater Industry Recognition Program.
AURORA, Ohio, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, welcomed RoviSys into the System Integrator Water Wastewater Industry Recognition Program.
This recognition is extended to System Integrator Partners that demonstrate competencies in Rockwell Automation technologies, application expertise, and have a proven track record of delivering successful automation projects in the water wastewater industry.
"We are proud that RoviSys is one of our first System Integrator partners to have achieved the Rockwell Automation Water Wastewater Industry Recognition," said Darin Harbor, Director of North America System Integrator Partners at Rockwell Automation. "This recognition is extended to System Integrator Partners that demonstrate competencies in Rockwell Automation technologies, application expertise and have a proven track record of delivering successful automation projects in the water wastewater industry. We believe this will give RoviSys the ability to provide better implementation of Rockwell Automation sector-specific product technologies, more consistent planning, and a differentiated customer experience."
"With over 30 years of industrial automation expertise and a proven reputation in the Water Wastewater industry, our customers are strategically positioned for success in the short and long-term, said Adam Kelly, Manager of Municipal Water at RoviSys. "We are pleased about the opportunity to expand our established relationship with Rockwell and excited to continue demonstrating competency in technologies and application expertise. The combination of Rockwell Automation's global capabilities and experience and sector-specific product technologies will enable RoviSys to consistently drive a superior customer experience."
About RoviSys
RoviSys is an independent systems integrator that provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. We support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, and artificial intelligence, bringing information from plant floor to top floor. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical Data Center, Distribution & Fulfillment, Transportation, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. Learn more at http://www.rovisys.com.
